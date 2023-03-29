Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Man Utd v Brighton: Football looked very different in 1983 FA Cup final

The FA Cup semi-final between Brighton and Manchester United will be shown live on BBC One on Sunday, 23 April, with kick-off at 16:30 BST.

The other tie - between Manchester City and Championship side Sheffield United, also at Wembley - will be live on ITV1 on Saturday, 22 April (16:45).

Brighton have not reached the final since they lost 4-0 to Manchester United in a replay in 1983.

The Red Devils are 12-time FA Cup winners and Carabao Cup holders.

Sheffield United - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - are four-time winners of the FA Cup, though their last triumph was in 1925.

Manchester City, who are in the Premier League title race and quarter-finals of the Champions League, are looking to win the FA Cup for a seventh time.

The final of the FA Cup is at Wembley on 3 June.