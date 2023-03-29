Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers coach Craig McPherson has been cited by the Scottish FA

Rangers coach Craig McPherson has been cited by the Scottish FA after appearing to headbutt Celtic manager Fran Alonso.

McPherson approached the Celtic boss at the full-time whistle after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

The SFA have issued a notice of complaint under rule 77, which covers violent conduct, serious foul play, and other improper behaviour.

A hearing is set for 13 April.

Celtic had rescued a point with the last kick of the match by Caitlin Hayes to remain second in the SWPL, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.

After the match, Alonso told Sky Sports, which broadcast the game: "Someone pushed me from behind. I never talked to him the whole game.

"I was called a little rat, but I don't know why."

Police Scotland also confirmed it had received a report about the incident.