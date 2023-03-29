Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Brighton want to sign Japan midfielder Reo Hatate, 25, from Celtic. (Football Insider) external-link

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe is pushing the club to sign 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United. (Football Insider) external-link

Scott McTominay reveals a pep talk from Scotland boss Steve Clarke, urging him to play with a smile on his face, before scoring four goals in two games against Cyprus and Spain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Joe Hart, 35, can carry on playing for Celtic for many more years, reckons former Republic of Ireland international Shay Given. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin has not given up hope of Dylan Levitt featuring again this season after revealing that the Dundee United midfielder will not require knee surgery. (Courier) external-link

Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland cut short a holiday in Spain to help Scotland shock them in their Euro 2024 qualifier, saying: "I would do anything to play for my country." (Daily Record) external-link

Aaron Hickey admitted he can't wait to return to Brentford to see Spanish goalkeeper David Raya after Scotland's famous win on Tuesday, saying his club-mate had been in confident mood before the game in Glasgow. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller, who had three stints at Ibrox in a long career, says he always knew he would return to Rangers - even on the day he signed for Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link