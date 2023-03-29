Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Hayden Carter joined Blackburn at the age of 14 after leaving Manchester City's academy

Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter has signed a new contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 23-year-old has made 27 appearances for the Championship side this season.

He is the second Rovers player to sign a new deal this week after fellow defender Scott Wharton.