Close menu
Scottish Premiership
HeartsHeart of Midlothian15:00St MirrenSt Mirren
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:45 BST

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic30281195217485
2Rangers30244274274776
3Hearts30136115045545
4Aberdeen30142144752-544
5St Mirren30118113442-841
6Hibernian30124144649-340
7Livingston30116133147-1639
8Motherwell3096153945-633
9St Johnstone3095163349-1632
10Kilmarnock3077162652-2628
11Ross County3066182545-2024
12Dundee Utd3057183056-2622
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport