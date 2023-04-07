St Johnstone v Ross County

Follow live coverage from 14:45 BST
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|30
|28
|1
|1
|95
|21
|74
|85
|2
|Rangers
|30
|24
|4
|2
|74
|27
|47
|76
|3
|Hearts
|30
|13
|6
|11
|50
|45
|5
|45
|4
|Aberdeen
|30
|14
|2
|14
|47
|52
|-5
|44
|5
|St Mirren
|30
|11
|8
|11
|34
|42
|-8
|41
|6
|Hibernian
|30
|12
|4
|14
|46
|49
|-3
|40
|7
|Livingston
|30
|11
|6
|13
|31
|47
|-16
|39
|8
|Motherwell
|30
|9
|6
|15
|39
|45
|-6
|33
|9
|St Johnstone
|30
|9
|5
|16
|33
|49
|-16
|32
|10
|Kilmarnock
|30
|7
|7
|16
|26
|52
|-26
|28
|11
|Ross County
|30
|6
|6
|18
|25
|45
|-20
|24
|12
|Dundee Utd
|30
|5
|7
|18
|30
|56
|-26
|22
