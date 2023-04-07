Airdrieonians v Montrose

AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00MontroseMontrose
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dunfermline
|30
|19
|10
|1
|49
|17
|32
|67
|2
|Falkirk
|30
|16
|8
|6
|56
|30
|26
|56
|3
|Airdrieonians
|31
|15
|7
|9
|71
|44
|27
|52
|4
|Alloa
|31
|15
|6
|10
|49
|39
|10
|51
|5
|FC Edinburgh
|31
|14
|5
|12
|54
|45
|9
|47
|6
|Queen of Sth
|31
|13
|6
|12
|48
|48
|0
|45
|7
|Montrose
|30
|11
|9
|10
|43
|41
|2
|42
|8
|Kelty Hearts
|31
|9
|8
|14
|34
|46
|-12
|35
|9
|Clyde
|31
|3
|7
|21
|29
|63
|-34
|16
|10
|Peterhead
|30
|2
|6
|22
|14
|74
|-60
|12