Close menu
Scottish League One
AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
Venue: Indodrill Stadium

Alloa Athletic v Queen of the South

Last updated on .From the section Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th April 2023

  • AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians15:00MontroseMontrose
  • AlloaAlloa Athletic15:00Queen of SthQueen of the South
  • FalkirkFalkirk15:00DunfermlineDunfermline
  • Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts15:00ClydeClyde
  • PeterheadPeterhead15:00FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline301910149173267
2Falkirk30168656302656
3Airdrieonians31157971442752
4Alloa311561049391051
5FC Edinburgh31145125445947
6Queen of Sth31136124848045
7Montrose30119104341242
8Kelty Hearts3198143446-1235
9Clyde3137212963-3416
10Peterhead3026221474-6012
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories