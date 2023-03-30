Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Portsmouth spent a total of £5million on club infrastructure during the 2021-22 campaign

Portsmouth have announced a loss of £2.9m for the 2021-22 season - a reduction compared to £3.86m in the previous league campaign, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The club spent an extra £738,000 on loan players, which included goalkeeper Gavin Bazuno and striker Tyler Walker.

It earned £271,573 from loaning out players compared to £93,904 in 2020-21.

Gross profit increased by more than £2.5m following the return of fans but remained down on previous years.

Portsmouth finished 10th in League One in the 2021-22 campaign to miss the play-offs for a second season in a row.

Analysis - BBC Radio Solent's Portsmouth Commentator Andrew Moon

A loss of nearly £3million pounds may sound a lot but it's fairly small for a football club and about what would be expected in a season without a major cup run or significant player sale.

Turnover rose with fans back in stadiums but the average attendance at Fratton Park was only 15,000 because of stadium work - a total of £5million was spent on infrastructure during the 2021-22 campaign.

A couple of other minor details jump out, the gym at the training ground, which is now under club ownership, ran at a loss of £100k.

The total wage bill was fairly static, however, that does not include the additional £738,000 spent on loan players compared to the previous season. The club have made it clear they want to reduce their spending on loans in the future.