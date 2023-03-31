Man City vs Liverpool: Can you spot the ball in these photos?
Last updated on .From the section Football
Manchester City host Liverpool this weekend, but before the serious stuff gets under way, who wants a game of spot the ball?
We've sourced seven photos from the archives of previous fixtures involving the two sides, and for a bit of fun, we've removed the ball in each of them.
Can you find the ball back? You can have three goes per image:
