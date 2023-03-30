Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton have won three Premier League games sine Dyche was appointed

Everton manager Sean Dyche says he will not be distracted by the investigation into the club over alleged financial irregularities.

The Toffees have been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of financial fair play rules, before Dyche took charge in January.

Everton have denied wrongdoing and will "robustly defend" their position.

"I'm more focused on what's going on on the pitch, quite obviously," said Dyche, who replaced Frank Lampard.

Everton, who face Tottenham on Monday, are 15th in the Premier League - two points above the relegation zone.

"There is no situation at the moment," added Dyche. "The club's statement covers everything. I'm happy to go along with that."

The Premier League did not reveal the specifics of Everton's alleged breach when it was announced last week, other than to say it occurred in the period ending with the 2021-22 season.

However, the club has posted financial losses in several recent seasons.

"The club have assured me the statement is correct and the rest of it will come down to the powers that be to do what they have to do," said Dyche.

"At the minute we are really focusing on what is going on now. Of course there are background views on the future but I'm working with the squad now, working to get more points and to make sure we get what we all want, which is to be in the Premier League."

Dyche added there was still no timescale for the return of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been out since 4 February with a hamstring injury.

"He hasn't trained with the group but he's back on the grass so he's making progress, which is good," said the Everton boss.

"He did have that tiny niggle in a slightly different area but he's making very good progress, so we are happy with that at the moment."