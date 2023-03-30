Last updated on .From the section Newport

Graham Coughlan has previously managed Bristol Rovers and Mansfield Town.

Newport boss Graham Coughlan said the club will not be "rudderless" despite chairman Gavin Foxall's departure.

Foxall has resigned due to ill-health having been operational chairman since 2017.

Coughlan wished Foxall a "speedy recovery" and thanked him for his efforts but insisted his exit will not affect the football operations.

"As long as I am at a football club i don't think any club will be rudderless," Coughlan said.

"I left one or two clubs in the past, I could mention Southend, and the club became rudderless.

"I am well capable of running a football club - not on the financial or commercial side of things - but I am well capable of running the football side.

"So the football side of things at this club should have nothing to worry about.

"Anything that goes wrong will be down to me, anything that goes well will be down to me. I take full responsibility for the football side and football operations at the club.

"Whatever is going on at board room level is really nothing to do with us. We cannot influence it, we can't change it, we can't push it on, make it better, fix what has gone on in the past.

"Whatever will be will be. But the football side of the club is my domain and I think we are in a really good place."

Foxall first joined Newport's Supporters Trust in October 2015 before becoming Newport's operational chairman two years later.

But he has not been present at Newport games since January and has resigned from the Trust and Club boards.

"Yes his presence will be missed but I should not think his absence should affect us when we go into battle on Saturday at three o'clock."

Newport, in 18th position, are eleven points clear of the League Two relegation zone and on Saturday go to Colchester, who are 21st.

But planning is already underway for next season and Coughlan said he had already lined up pre-season fixtures.

The Irishman would also be looking at triallists until the end of the campaign and had spoken to players about next term.

"I am quite looking forward to it," Coughlan added.

"I don't see any negativity at this moment in time and the vibes we are getting from certain players and certain parts of the football fraternity is really good.

"But I don't want to take my eyes off the last nine games."