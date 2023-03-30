Close menu
Women's Champions League - Quarter-final - 2nd Leg
VfL Wolfsburg LadiesVfL Wolfsburg Ladies1Paris Saint-Germain FémininesParis Saint-Germain Féminines1

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg Ladies

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Frohms
  • 2Wilms
  • 4Hendrich
  • 6Janssen
  • 13Rauch
  • 5Oberdorf
  • 8Lattwein
  • 10Huth
  • 14Roord
  • 23Jónsdóttir
  • 11Popp

Substitutes

  • 7Bremer
  • 9Pajor
  • 17Demann
  • 20Wolter
  • 21Blomqvist
  • 24Wedemeyer
  • 28Waßmuth
  • 29Brand
  • 30Weiß
  • 31Hegering
  • 77Kiedrzynek

Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

Formation 4-3-3

  • 50Bouhaddi
  • 12Lawrence
  • 8Geyoro
  • 6Jean-François
  • 7Karchaoui
  • 18Fazer
  • 14Hamraoui
  • 10Bachmann
  • 21Baltimore
  • 11Diani
  • 22Martens

Substitutes

  • 2Albert
  • 16Picaud
  • 17Þorvaldsdóttir
  • 20Vangsgaard
  • 23Georgieva
  • 26Li
  • 29Traoré
  • 30Votíková
  • 34Elimbi
  • 35Ngueleu
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamVfL Wolfsburg LadiesAway TeamParis Saint-Germain Féminines
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home2
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.

  2. Post update

    Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  4. Post update

    Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Oriane Jean-François.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  7. Post update

    Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  11. Post update

    Delay in match (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  12. Post update

    Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Merle Frohms.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).

  20. Post update

    Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.

