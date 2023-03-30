VfL Wolfsburg Ladies v Paris Saint-Germain Féminines

First Half ends, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies 1, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines 1.
VfL Wolfsburg Ladies
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Frohms
- 2Wilms
- 4Hendrich
- 6Janssen
- 13Rauch
- 5Oberdorf
- 8Lattwein
- 10Huth
- 14Roord
- 23Jónsdóttir
- 11Popp
- 7Bremer
- 9Pajor
- 17Demann
- 20Wolter
- 21Blomqvist
- 24Wedemeyer
- 28Waßmuth
- 29Brand
- 30Weiß
- 31Hegering
- 77Kiedrzynek
Paris Saint-Germain Féminines
Formation 4-3-3
- 50Bouhaddi
- 12Lawrence
- 8Geyoro
- 6Jean-François
- 7Karchaoui
- 18Fazer
- 14Hamraoui
- 10Bachmann
- 21Baltimore
- 11Diani
- 22Martens
- 2Albert
- 16Picaud
- 17Þorvaldsdóttir
- 20Vangsgaard
- 23Georgieva
- 26Li
- 29Traoré
- 30Votíková
- 34Elimbi
- 35Ngueleu
- Referee:
- Cheryl Foster
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Corner, VfL Wolfsburg Ladies. Conceded by Oriane Jean-François.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Sakina Karchaoui (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lena Lattwein (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Delay in match (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Kadidiatou Diani (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kathrin Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Corner, Paris Saint-Germain Féminines. Conceded by Merle Frohms.
Attempt missed. Ramona Bachmann (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Ashley Lawrence.
Attempt blocked. Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Lieke Martens (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lena Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies).
Foul by Ashley Lawrence (Paris Saint-Germain Féminines).
Sveindís Jónsdóttir (VfL Wolfsburg Ladies) wins a free kick on the left wing.