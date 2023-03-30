Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

England has scored 11 goals in 21 appearances for the Lionesses

Sarina Wiegman should not leave Bethany England out of the Lionesses squad for the World Cup, says Tottenham interim boss Vicky Jepson.

The 28-year-old Spurs striker was not included in Wiegman's latest squad despite scoring five goals in her past six Women's Super League appearances.

England joined Spurs in January having had limited playing time at Chelsea.

"It is obviously disappointing to see her left out of the squad," Jepson said.

Wiegman has opted for Manchester United's Alessia Russo and Aston Villa's Rachel Daly to lead the attacking line in their upcoming games against Brazil and Australia - the last fixtures scheduled for England before this summer's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

"I do know Sarina has a difficult task with the amount of forwards she has to choose from," added Jepson.

"But for me, I would not be leaving Bethany out of the England squad going into that World Cup."

Jepson, who was made interim Spurs manager after Rehanne Skinner was sacked, said England's omission from the Lionesses squad "hasn't affected her", but that she will "never stop wanting" to get back in.

"She is hungry every day when she comes into our training ground," Jepson added.

"She will be respectful of the decision but she will work tirelessly hard to put herself in a good position."

Tottenham have lost all but one of their seven league games since England's arrival at the club and sit just five points clear of bottom-placed Leicester.

"She's come to our club and we've been in difficult circumstances - and she's still managed to find a way to score goals," Jepson said.

England, who has 11 goals in 21 appearances for her country, scored the only goal in Tottenham's crucial win against Leicester earlier this month.

It was a game Jepson said could be "the difference between us staying up or going down".

She added: "Beth took that single-handedly, to score that outstanding goal shows she can score in pressure moments when the stakes are high.

"Would I want to see her to go to the World Cup to represent our Lionesses, to score in big moments like that?

"Absolutely and I believe she can."