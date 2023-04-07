Mohamed Salah has eight goals in 12 Premier League appearances against Arsenal

Forget Old Trafford, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Stamford Bridge - Anfield is where Arsenal have suffered the most over the past decade.

The Gunners head to Liverpool on Sunday (kick-off 16:30 BST) having lost their past six Premier League games there by a humbling aggregate score of 22-4, and have only picked up two points in the past 10 years.

But this is a new Arsenal - frontrunners in the title race, and whenever their mentality has been questioned they have found the answers.

Though while recent Anfield results have been grim, it has not always been that way for them on Merseyside.

BBC Sport takes a look at some classic encounters to whet your appetite for Sunday's game.

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, 27 August 2017

This one was a tough watch for Arsenal fans. Jurgen Klopp's side put on an attacking masterclass against a desperately poor Gunners. Roberto Firmino got the first before Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Gunners to the sword. Substitute Daniel Sturridge added a final flourish to underline their dominance.

Liverpool 3-3 Arsenal, 13 January 2016

Roberto Firmino has scored nine goals in 17 appearances against Arsenal, with only Robbie Fowler netting more for Liverpool against the Gunners

A winter thriller and it was a Liverpool late show that rescued a point. Firmino got the Reds going with a first-half double, including a sensational long-range strike, with Aaron Ramsey and Olivier Giroud responding for the Gunners. The France forward then missed an open goal, but his second of the game looked to have put Arsenal on course for the win, only for Joe Allen to fire home a 90th-minute leveller.

Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal, 21 December 2014

A goal at either end in first-half stoppage time served notice of the drama to come. After Giroud put Arsenal ahead, Fabio Borini was sent off in injury time and the game looked over. However, Slovakian Martin Skrtel, heavily bandaged after an accidental clash with Giroud, rose to meet a corner in the 97th minute and headed home to salvage a point for the Reds.

Liverpool 4-4 Arsenal, 21 April 2009

Andrey Arshavin is Arsenal's top Premier League scorer at Anfield with five goals - he scored his fifth in the 2009-10 season

The night Andrey Arshavin scored four. Arsenal's pocket-sized forward had endured a quiet start to life in English football since signing in January, but announced himself in magnificent style at Anfield. His goals put a significant dent in Liverpool's title hopes as Rafael Benitez's side ended up finishing second behind Manchester United.

Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal, 26 May 1989

If the current Arsenal crop need encouragement, they should look no further than their most dramatic victory in 1989. Needing to win the last game of the season by two clear goals to leapfrog Liverpool and win the league title, Michael Thomas broke clear in injury time to slot the vital goal under Bruce Grobbelaar. Cue pandemonium in the away end.