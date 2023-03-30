Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Antonio Conte guided Tottenham to a top-four league finish last season - and they currently sit fourth this term

Tottenham forward Richarlison has denied that he led a player "mutiny" against former manager Antonio Conte.

Conte, 53, left Spurs by mutual consent on Sunday after 16 months in charge.

Brazil international Richarlison, who joined Spurs from Everton for £60m in July, criticised a journalist for the "awful lie" and apologised to Italian Conte for his performances this season.

"I wasn't a mutiny leader against him, it was quite the opposite," Richarlison, 25, wrote on Twitter. external-link

"I'm sorry I didn't deliver as much as he expected of me and I didn't do enough for him to stay.

"When he left, I sent him a message thanking him for everything and wishing him the best because that's what he deserves!."

It was claimed by a journalist from Argentine broadcaster TyC Sports that Richarlison and Spurs team-mate Cristian Romero had given their club an ultimatum over Conte's future.

Richarlison, who joined on a five-year deal, has scored twice in 27 games for Tottenham, both goals coming in one Champions League game.

Earlier this month, after coming on as a substitute when Spurs exited the Champions League at the last 16 stage to AC Milan, he criticised Conte for his lack of playing time.

He started just nine of the 20 Premier League games for which he was available during Conte's tenure.

Richarlison said: "Questioning and criticising me as a player for my performance is part of football and I got it.

"However, telling lies about me, I don't accept! I've always had a lot of respect for Conte and for all my coaches."

He added on Conte: "He helped me a lot in my move to Spurs and, whenever we had a problem (even if it was public) we solved it based on conversation and professionalism - and this he can confirm."

Conte's departure came following a furious post-match interview on 19 March in which he called his players "selfish" after they lost a two-goal lead in a 3-3 draw with Southampton.

Cristian Stellini will step up as Tottenham head coach for the rest of the season, with former midfielder Ryan Mason his assistant.

On Wednesday, managing director Fabio Paratici had his suspension from football extended "worldwide" by Fifa, after he was given a 30-month ban from Italian football in January.

Spurs said they were "urgently seeking further clarification" on the matter.