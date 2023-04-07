Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Huddersfield Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd38227959332673
3Middlesbrough392071271462567
4Luton391813848351367
5Millwall391710124840861
6Blackburn38194154343061
7Norwich391691452421057
8Coventry391512124741657
9West Brom381511124739856
10Preston391511133744-756
11Watford391413124542355
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Stoke39149165245751
14Bristol City391213144647-149
15Swansea391310165459-549
16Birmingham39139174350-748
17Hull391212154353-1048
18QPR39119193860-2242
19Rotherham38914154151-1041
20Reading39137194159-1840
21Cardiff38109193044-1439
22Huddersfield39109203655-1939
23Blackpool39811204161-2035
24Wigan39813183459-2534
