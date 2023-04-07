Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

RotherhamRotherham United13:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|38
|24
|12
|2
|74
|29
|45
|84
|2
|Sheff Utd
|38
|22
|7
|9
|59
|33
|26
|73
|3
|Middlesbrough
|39
|20
|7
|12
|71
|46
|25
|67
|4
|Luton
|39
|18
|13
|8
|48
|35
|13
|67
|5
|Millwall
|39
|17
|10
|12
|48
|40
|8
|61
|6
|Blackburn
|38
|19
|4
|15
|43
|43
|0
|61
|7
|Norwich
|39
|16
|9
|14
|52
|42
|10
|57
|8
|Coventry
|39
|15
|12
|12
|47
|41
|6
|57
|9
|West Brom
|38
|15
|11
|12
|47
|39
|8
|56
|10
|Preston
|39
|15
|11
|13
|37
|44
|-7
|56
|11
|Watford
|39
|14
|13
|12
|45
|42
|3
|55
|12
|Sunderland
|39
|14
|12
|13
|53
|46
|7
|54
|13
|Stoke
|39
|14
|9
|16
|52
|45
|7
|51
|14
|Bristol City
|39
|12
|13
|14
|46
|47
|-1
|49
|15
|Swansea
|39
|13
|10
|16
|54
|59
|-5
|49
|16
|Birmingham
|39
|13
|9
|17
|43
|50
|-7
|48
|17
|Hull
|39
|12
|12
|15
|43
|53
|-10
|48
|18
|QPR
|39
|11
|9
|19
|38
|60
|-22
|42
|19
|Rotherham
|38
|9
|14
|15
|41
|51
|-10
|41
|20
|Reading
|39
|13
|7
|19
|41
|59
|-18
|40
|21
|Cardiff
|38
|10
|9
|19
|30
|44
|-14
|39
|22
|Huddersfield
|39
|10
|9
|20
|36
|55
|-19
|39
|23
|Blackpool
|39
|8
|11
|20
|41
|61
|-20
|35
|24
|Wigan
|39
|8
|13
|18
|34
|59
|-25
|34
