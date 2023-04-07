Close menu
Championship
RotherhamRotherham United13:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley382412274294584
2Sheff Utd38227959332673
3Middlesbrough392071271462567
4Luton391813848351367
5Millwall391710124840861
6Blackburn38194154343061
7Norwich391691452421057
8Coventry391512124741657
9West Brom381511124739856
10Preston391511133744-756
11Watford391413124542355
12Sunderland391412135346754
13Stoke39149165245751
14Bristol City391213144647-149
15Swansea391310165459-549
16Birmingham39139174350-748
17Hull391212154353-1048
18QPR39119193860-2242
19Rotherham38914154151-1041
20Reading39137194159-1840
21Cardiff38109193044-1439
22Huddersfield39109203655-1939
23Blackpool39811204161-2035
24Wigan39813183459-2534
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport