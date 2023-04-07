Close menu
League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed392311567313680
2Plymouth38248667412680
3Ipswich382212474314378
4Barnsley38236966343275
5Bolton3818101052312164
6Peterborough392041565471864
7Derby3918101159411864
8Wycombe391881353381562
9Portsmouth3916131054441061
10Shrewsbury38167154747055
11Exeter391411145851753
12Charlton391313135950952
13Fleetwood391214134341250
14Lincoln City38919103541-646
15Bristol Rovers37129165060-1045
16Cheltenham39129183449-1545
17Port Vale39129184057-1745
18Burton37119174770-2342
19MK Dons39117213656-2040
20Oxford Utd38911183949-1038
21Accrington38811193063-3335
22Morecambe40713203768-3134
23Cambridge3896233059-2933
24Forest Green3968252972-4326
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC