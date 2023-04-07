Ipswich Town v Wycombe Wanderers

IpswichIpswich Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Wed
|39
|23
|11
|5
|67
|31
|36
|80
|2
|Plymouth
|38
|24
|8
|6
|67
|41
|26
|80
|3
|Ipswich
|38
|22
|12
|4
|74
|31
|43
|78
|4
|Barnsley
|38
|23
|6
|9
|66
|34
|32
|75
|5
|Bolton
|38
|18
|10
|10
|52
|31
|21
|64
|6
|Peterborough
|39
|20
|4
|15
|65
|47
|18
|64
|7
|Derby
|39
|18
|10
|11
|59
|41
|18
|64
|8
|Wycombe
|39
|18
|8
|13
|53
|38
|15
|62
|9
|Portsmouth
|39
|16
|13
|10
|54
|44
|10
|61
|10
|Shrewsbury
|38
|16
|7
|15
|47
|47
|0
|55
|11
|Exeter
|39
|14
|11
|14
|58
|51
|7
|53
|12
|Charlton
|39
|13
|13
|13
|59
|50
|9
|52
|13
|Fleetwood
|39
|12
|14
|13
|43
|41
|2
|50
|14
|Lincoln City
|38
|9
|19
|10
|35
|41
|-6
|46
|15
|Bristol Rovers
|37
|12
|9
|16
|50
|60
|-10
|45
|16
|Cheltenham
|39
|12
|9
|18
|34
|49
|-15
|45
|17
|Port Vale
|39
|12
|9
|18
|40
|57
|-17
|45
|18
|Burton
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|70
|-23
|42
|19
|MK Dons
|39
|11
|7
|21
|36
|56
|-20
|40
|20
|Oxford Utd
|38
|9
|11
|18
|39
|49
|-10
|38
|21
|Accrington
|38
|8
|11
|19
|30
|63
|-33
|35
|22
|Morecambe
|40
|7
|13
|20
|37
|68
|-31
|34
|23
|Cambridge
|38
|9
|6
|23
|30
|59
|-29
|33
|24
|Forest Green
|39
|6
|8
|25
|29
|72
|-43
|26
Steve Coogan chats to Nihal Arthanayake about British humour and cancel culture
Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards rank their top 10
Find out if the privatisation of the company could have had an impact on today's energy price crisis
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.