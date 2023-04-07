Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United15:00EastleighEastleigh
Venue: Plainmoor

Torquay United v Eastleigh

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham4031721053669100
2Notts County4129102103366797
3Woking402191065412472
4Chesterfield402191067442372
5Barnet40207137263967
6Boreham Wood401714948331565
7Eastleigh40197144843564
8Bromley4016131159491061
9Southend40168164740756
10Wealdstone401511145163-1256
11Solihull Moors401510155958155
12Dag & Red40167175667-1155
13Altrincham401410165971-1252
14Maidenhead United41139194456-1248
15Oldham401211175261-947
16York411210194753-646
17Halifax391210173745-846
18Dorking40137205884-2646
19Gateshead381014145255-343
20Aldershot40127215468-1443
21Yeovil40717163249-1738
22Torquay40910214669-2337
23Scunthorpe41810234676-3034
24Maidstone United4159274390-4724
