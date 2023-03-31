Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL has no plans to change the fixtures on the weekend of King Charles' coronation - meaning Celtic will still have the chance to clinch their title on the same day, 6 May. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers should be "throwing the kitchen sink" at a move to get "truly special" Billy Gilmour back to the club as the midfielder struggles for game time at Brighton, says former Ibrox skipper Barry Ferguson. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland hero Scott McTominay joining Rangers on loan would "make sense", according to another former Ibrox captain, Craig Moore, since Manchester United won't want to strengthen domestic rivals. (Go Radio via Daily Record external-link )

Soon-to-be-out-of-contract Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has narrowed his next destination down to either Sevilla or Aston Villa. (Estadio Deportivo via Scottish Sun external-link )

Reo Hatate is set to miss out as Celtic return to Premiership action away to Ross County on Sunday, to ensure he's 100% fit for the next Old Firm derby on 8 April. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ross County boss Malky Mackay salutes Celtic captain Callum McGregor as "an incredible ambassador for the club and for his country", saying the midfielder is good enough to play "anywhere in Europe". (Daily Record) external-link

Peter Haring is ready for a long-awaited Hearts return almost six months since the Austrian midfielder suffered a concussion. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hibs manager Lee Johnson labelled Ryan Porteous a £20m player before he moved to Watford in January and, having watched him shine for Scotland, feels his valuation has been validated. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnson fears the only way that the rest of Scottish football can close the gap on Celtic and Rangers is if a rich sheikh takes a sudden interest in another club. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Callum Davidson has warned his St Johnstone players he won't tolerate their season petering out as he targets a late push for the top six. (Courier) external-link

John McGinn has shrugged off Spain's bitter jibes after their Hampden defeat on Tuesday, although the midfielder admits Scotland did waste time "a wee bit" and that the Hampden grass was extra long, making the pitch "sticky". (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scotland will be the joint highest movers in the top 50 of Fifa world rankings when they accelerate up six places to 36th in the next table after their win over Spain. (Scottish Sun) external-link

West Ham are likely to part company with their Scottish manager David Moyes at the end of the season, regardless of whether the club avoids relegation. (90min) external-link