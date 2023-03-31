Last updated on .From the section England

Defender Millie Bright has pulled out of England's squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Australia.

Chelsea's Bright, 29, injured her knee in their Champions League first leg against Lyon last week and has missed the Blues' last two games, including Wednesday's dramatic second-leg win.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has been called up to squad to replace her.

The fixtures on 6 and 11 April are England's last scheduled fixtures before next year's World Cup.

Bright played every minute of England's successful Euro 2021 campaign.

Wubben-Moy, 24, was part of England's Euro 2022-winning squad but missed out when Sarina Wiegman named her squad for the Brazil and Australia games this week.

The first friendly against the South African champions will be played at Wembley before the Australia match at Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Hannah Hampton (Aston Villa), Sandy MacIver (Manchester City), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Maya le Tissier (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Lucy Parker (West Ham), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Aston Villa), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Barcelona)

Forwards: Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Jess Park (Everton), Alessia Russo (Manchester United), Katie Robinson (Brighton)