Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Jason Turner was appointed as Notts County chief executive in March 2016

Notts County chief executive Jason Turner has died at the age of 50, the National League club have announced.

Turner, who had been in the role since March 2016, passed away suddenly on Thursday night.

Notts said that Turner, who had also worked for Bath City, Newport County, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City, had "devoted himself" to the club.

"We are devastated to report the loss of our much-loved chief executive, Jason Turner," said a club statement. external-link

"He was an outstanding CEO who was respected across football."

Turner had described being Notts' chief executive as a "privilege".

In a statement, his parents Jen and David said: "Words cannot describe our sadness following the loss of our beloved son, Jason.

"We know this feeling will be shared by all of his colleagues and his many, many friends.

"While we come to terms with this news, we ask for our family's privacy to be respected."

Notts captain Kyle Cameron described Turner as a "great man".

"He would bend over backwards for anyone and everyone involved in the club," Cameron added.

"I'm lost for words and heartbroken by the news. Thank you for everything Jason you will be missed greatly by everyone."

The English Football League said: "Jason was a friend of the EFL and to the many people who worked with him across the organisation and our clubs.

"It is deeply sad news and we extend our thoughts to his family, friends and colleagues."

The Magpies are top of the National League following their victory over Altrincham on Tuesday, but have played two games more than title rivals Wrexham.

Premier League side Nottingham Forest, whose City Ground home is located less than 300 yards away from Notts' Meadow Lane stadium, were among an outpouring of condolences sent to Turner's family and the Magpies.

"The thoughts of everyone at Nottingham Forest are with Jason's family, friends and all at Notts County during this difficult time," the Reds tweeted.

Wrexham, Notts' rivals for automatic promotion from the National League, also sent a message saying: "We enjoyed a great working relationship with Jason, and our thoughts are with his family, friends and all at Notts County at this time."

The club said they would be closed until Monday at the earliest and that they would be making no further comment.

A 'passionate, diligent and kind' man

Charlie Slater, BBC Radio Nottingham's Notts County reporter

Jason shunned the spotlight personally, but drove Notts County into the light.

He was completely dedicated to his role as CEO and worked harder than anyone could imagine to ensure the football club moved in the right direction.

His impact can't be underestimated and Jason is as responsible as anyone for the club's current prosperity.

He went to battle for the Magpies when they almost went out of business and helped to drag the club through testing times during Covid, establishing himself as a leading figure in the National League.

Jason was passionate, diligent and kind. His charm lit up a room and he will leave a huge hole in the club he had grown to love so dearly.

It's tragic that he won't be around to see more prosperous days in Notts County's history that are undoubtedly approaching and that he undoubtedly played a big part in.