Wendie Renard had said she would not play for France at this summer's World Cup to preserve her mental health

France coach Herve Renard has included captain Wendie Renard in his first squad since replacing Corinne Diacre.

Diacre was sacked this month after several key players, including Renard, said they would no longer represent their country.

In February, Renard said she would miss this summer's World Cup "to preserve my mental health".

During his first media conference, Herve Renard said his focus was on the present.

Following Diacre's departure, Wendie Renard, who also criticised her country's football "system", indicated she would be willing to return if selected by the new coach.

"It's the coach who will select me if I perform well with my club - but why not [make a return]?" the Lyon defender told radio station Europe 1.

"I am a competitor at heart. I love this jersey and I want to do everything to win a title with it."

Kadidiatou Diani and Marie-Antoinette Katoto, who also said they would no longer play for France, are injured.

Herve Renard was appointed on Thursday as the new France head coach until 2024 following his resignation from Saudi Arabia's men's team.

France play friendlies against Colombia on April 7 and Canada on April 11.