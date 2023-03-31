US President Joe Biden is set to arrive in Belfast on 11 April

US President Joe Biden's visit to Northern Ireland has led to next month's 'Big Two' meeting game Linfield and Glentoran being delayed 24 hours.

The Irish Premiership game was scheduled to take place at Windsor Park on Easter Tuesday evening but will now be played on the evening of 12 April.

The rescheduling comes after a formal request from the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Easter Tuesday's five other games will go ahead as planned.

In a statement issued by Linfield on Friday, the Irish Premiership champions said they accept the decision was necessary "given policing levels", but they expressed strong concerns about the postponement and questioned why other games in Belfast could go ahead on the same night.

The club also said it has spoken to NIFL and requested that all Easter Tuesday fixtures be rescheduled to 18 April "in the interests of fairness and sporting integrity".

"While we accept that this decision may be necessary, given policing levels, we have concerns at the impact this short notice change will have on our supporters," Linfield said in a statement on the club's website.

"Furthermore, we were bemused that two other NIFL fixtures have been given permission to go ahead in north Belfast, under three miles from Windsor Park.

"Given that there are only five league games left, we suggested to NIFL that all Easter Tuesday games be moved to Tuesday 18 April, as there is currently a scheduled game for TV involving one of the impacted clubs on Friday 14 April. This would ensure no team would be afforded a sporting advantage, or suffer a sporting disadvantage.

"We outlined our position to NIFL and expressed a strong desire to engage in face-to-face meetings with both the PSNI and NIFL. We have not been afforded that opportunity.

"This is an extremely disappointing outcome which impacts on our loyal supporters who have bought tickets for this game in good faith and made arrangements accordingly during the busy Easter period."