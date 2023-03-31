Newcastle United: Jack Ross, ex-Sunderland boss, joins academy
Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has joined Newcastle United's academy as interim head of coach development.
The 46-year-old arrives on a short-term basis, seven months after a 10-week tenure as Dundee United boss ended.
Ross spent 16 months at the Stadium of Light from 2018 to 2019, narrowly missing out on promotion in the League One play-off final.
"Jack is a very experienced manager, coach and coach educator," said academy director Steve Harper.
"His knowledge and experience will be of huge benefit to us during his time here."
Ross, who started his managerial career at Alloa Athletic, helped St Mirren to promotion to the Scottish top flight in 2018 before leaving for Sunderland.
Upon his return to Scotland, the former defender took Hibernian to the Scottish Cup final in 2020 before guiding the Edinburgh club to the League Cup final the following season, only to be relieved of his duties a week prior to facing Celtic at Hampden.
During a rollercoaster seven games at Tannadice, Jack started with a 1-0 Europa Conference League win over AZ Alkmaar, before a capitulation in the return leg with a 7-0 defeat.
Three successive defeats followed, culminating in a 9-0 thumping by Celtic.
