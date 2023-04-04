Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Luke Shaw (second right) was part of the Manchester United team that beat Newcastle to win the Carabao Cup in February

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has signed a new four-year contract to keep him at the club until June 2027.

The 27-year-old will extend his stay at Old Trafford to more than a decade, after joining from Southampton in 2014.

Shaw has had an excellent season under manager Erik ten Hag, making 36 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and assisting six times.

"Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay," said Shaw.

"I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this.

"We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that."

Shaw, who has played 249 games for Manchester United, was criticised by Jose Mourinho during his time as manager, with the Portuguese boss saying he had to coach him through a game against Everton and that "he has to grow up" and "has to mature".

Under Mourinho's replacement Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ten Hag, Shaw has become a regular fixture again and has played at left-back and centre-back this season.

"Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world," said the club's football director John Murtough.

"He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.

"He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come."

Shaw has 29 England caps and scored three times, including the opening goal in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.