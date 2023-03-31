Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Mason Mount has scored 0.22 goals a game for Thomas Tuchel but only 0.12 for Graham Potter so far

Chelsea boss Graham Potter has praised Mason Mount and called him a "top professional" as reports continue to link the midfielder with Bayern Munich.

Bayern recently appointed ex-Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, who is thought to want the England player - with the Blues reportedly asking for £70m.

Mount, 24, has only started one of Chelsea's last eight games and has yet to score in 2023.

"It's been tough for him. How he's acted has been top," said Potter.

Mount has scored 33 goals in 192 games for Chelsea, with 19 of them coming in 86 games under Tuchel, who was sacked earlier this season.

"He's had niggling injuries and noise and speculation," added Potter. "He's a professional, a top professional and a good lad.

"Sometimes in your career things aren't optimal and you have to act well and that's exactly what he's done."

Mount missed out on the recent England squad with a pubic bone injury, but Potter said he could be fit to return on Saturday against Crystal Palace, albeit not from the start.