Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

The Scottish Premiership resumes after an international break that made Scotland fans very happy indeed.

There are four rounds of fixtures left before the league splits in two for the final five rounds and, as things stand, only the top four are arithmetically assured a top-six finish.

Three sides in the bottom six could yet displace teams above them while the battle to avoid the drop now appears to be a three-way battle.

Check out the latest team news and stats and pick your starting XI. All games kick off at 15:00 GMT, except where stated.

Hibernian v Motherwell

Hibernian midfielder Joe Newell is nearing a return after a four-game injury absence. Elie Youan is suspended while Kyle Magennis, Martin Boyle, Rocky Bushiri and Aiden McGeady remain out.

Motherwell midfielder Callum Slattery is suspended and striker Jonathan Obika misses out again with a hamstring injury. Joe Efford, Jack Aitchison and Riku Danzaki are back in training and Josh Morris, Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Did you know? Hibernian could win three separate matches in a single top-flight league campaign against Motherwell for the first time since 2006-07.

Pick your Hibernian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Motherwell XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

Kilmarnock will still be without Liam Polworth while Jordan Jones is an injury doubt and Ben Chrisene and Innes Cameron are missing long term.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is out with concussion. Yutaro Oda is back in training as is Peter Haring, while Liam Boyce, Beni Baningime, Craig Halkett and Craig Gordon are still missing.

Did you know? Kilmarnock are looking to avoid suffering back-to-back top-flight defeats by Hearts for the first time since 2010 and Hearts have only lost one of their past nine Scottish Premiership games against promoted sides.

Pick your Kilmarnock XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Heart of Midlothian XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Rangers v Dundee United

Rangers midfielder Nicolas Raskin is still making his way back from a thigh issue and will miss the game. Goalkeeper Robby McCrorie is back in training after recovering from an ankle injury but Leon King, Kemar Roofe, Tom Lawrence, Steven Davis and Filip Helander remain out.

Dundee United defender Charlie Mulgrew faces a fitness test after tweaking a hamstring in training. Glenn Middleton and Dylan Levitt are still missing.

Did you know? Rangers have won each of their past eight home games against Dundee United in the Scottish top-flight since a 2-3 reverse in 2011, with United last keeping a clean sheet in the league against Rangers at Ibrox in 2005.

Pick your Rangers XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Dundee United XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Johnstone v Aberdeen

St Johnstone's Nicky Clark is out for the season after ankle surgery, while Dan Phillips and James Brown are expected to feature following international duty. Chris Kane, Charlie Gilmour and Callum Booth are close to fitness.

Aberdeen could welcome back first-choice goalkeeper Jay Gorter after he missed the recent win over Hearts through illness, but Callum Roberts is likely to remain sidelined with a hamstring issue.

Did you know? St Johnstone have only won one of their past 12 home league games against Aberdeen, who have won both of their first two games of the Scottish Premiership season against the Perth side.

Pick your St Johnstone XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Aberdeen XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

St Mirren v Livingston

Charles Dunne returns from suspension while fellow St Mirren defender Declan Gallagher is touch and go with a hamstring issue. Richard Tait and Jonah Ayunga are out long term.

Livingston welcome Jack Fitzwater back after suspension but Ayo Obileye, Sean Kelly and Tom Parkes are all out with knee injuries.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in nine league meetings with Livingston, who are winless in seven away league games against the Buddies.

Pick your St Mirren XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Pick your Livingston XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

Ross County v Celtic (Sun, 12:00)

Ross County have Jack Baldwin and Owura Edwards back from suspension. Jordan Tillson, Ben Purrington and Ben Paton are missing.

Celtic will assess midfielders Aaron Mooy and Reo Hatate. James Forrest remains out with a muscle injury while Anthony Ralston and Liel Abada miss out with injuries picked up on international duty.

Did you know? Ross County have lost each of their past seven games against Celtic in all competitions, conceding 20 goals in the process.

Pick your Ross County XI Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team