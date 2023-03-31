Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Callum McGregor was still full of running in the final minutes of Tuesday's win over Spain

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has no fears of burn out for captain Callum McGregor, suggesting it may be counter-productive to rest the midfielder.

The 29-year-old rarely sits out at club level and played every minute of Scotland's wins over Cyprus and Spain last week, taking his tally of international caps to 51.

"If you tried to rest him, I don't think it would do him any good because he is just geared to always performing, and always performing at the highest level," said Postecoglou.

"With other players who go into the national team window, you wonder how much they will play. But there is never any doubt that Callum will play all the time.

"He is, knock on wood, a pretty resilient individual, and he wants that, he thrives on that."

McGregor played 59 games last season and managed 64 in the previous term. In 2018-19, the total was a staggering 69.

One of the biggest cheers at Hampden during a memorable 2-0 win over Spain was for the Celtic skipper as he surged forward to ease the pressure on his team deep into stoppage-time and hurdled a challenge before setting up Lawrence Shankland for a shooting chance.

"I thought he was outstanding in both games," said Postecoglou.

"You saw in the last couple of minutes in the second game, he just has this real ability and determination to get every ounce out of his body, and that's what he does every time he plays.

"It didn't surprise me that he was the one, in that last minute, who was still driving forward and driving the team forward.

"It just epitomises the person he is as much as the player.

"I'm pleased for Callum firstly because I know how much it means for him to play for his country.

"As much as he is the captain of our club and the leader of our club, he just cherishes his national team representation.

"It was a big night for him, a big night for the team and a big night for the whole nation, I guess."