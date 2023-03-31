Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Cristian Stellini is working alongside former player Ryan Mason as acting head coach until the end of the season

Tottenham Hotspur's acting head coach Cristian Stellini says the club is "not in crisis" following a tumultuous week.

Antonio Conte left by mutual consent on Monday after 16 months in charge.

Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici's 30-month ban from Italian football was then extended worldwide by Fifa on Wednesday.

But Stellini said: "When you take decisions for the best you are not in crisis."

Tottenham are out of all cup competitions, but fourth in the Premier League and visit Everton on Monday.

"If you have some matters, we have to stay compact and we have to stick together to move on and play the matches," added Stellini, who has been appointed acting head coach until the end of the season.

The 48-year-old's comments came after the Tottenham Supporters' Trust said it was "one mess after another".

Martin Buhagiar, a board member of the supporters trust, told the PA news agency: "It is really worrying because the lack of leadership is becoming a real concern for Spurs fans now.

"I think there is a complete disillusionment about the way the club is being run and I think this is the worst it has been. Something has to change."

Paratici was sporting director and managing director at Juventus before joining Tottenham in June 2021, but was handed a ban in January after the Italian side were found guilty of false accounting.

The ban initially only prevented him from working in Italy, but the extension will restrict him from fulfilling his duties at Spurs, who are now "urgently seeking further clarification from Fifa".

Stellini also said he had "no problem" accepting the interim role, having received Conte's blessing.

The Italian's departure followed a remarkable news conference after their recent 3-3 draw at Southampton where he called the Spurs players "selfish" and criticised the club's culture.

"I spoke with Antonio," added Stellini. "The club and Antonio spoke to each other. They take the decision together and they let me know, I was aware of it.

"They call me and say the decision is taken and if you agree with us, you can do it. I had no problem to say yes."