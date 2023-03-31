Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton are 15th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone

Everton have announced financial losses for the fifth successive year after reporting a £44.7m deficit in 2021-22.

The figure takes the Merseyside club's cumulative losses over the past five years to more than £430m.

Last week, the Toffees were referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over an alleged breach of financial fair play rules.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have announced a £70.7m loss for 2021-22, when the club was bought in a Saudi-backed takeover.

Richarlison sale boosts Everton's coffers

Everton denied wrongdoing after the Premier League's referral and said they were "prepared to robustly defend" their position.

The league did not reveal specifics of the club's alleged breach, other than saying it occurred in the period ending with the 2021-22 season.

The latest accounts show Everton's losses came down from £120.9m in the previous year - largely down to selling Brazil forward Richarlison to Tottenham for £60m last summer.

The club had an annual turnover of £181m - down from £193.1m - despite suspending commercial sponsorship arrangements with Russian companies in March 2022.

Can Everton ever be great again?

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who had his assets frozen by the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has a 49% stake in USM Holdings, which sponsored Everton's training ground.

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, who is chairman of USM Holdings, put in a cash injection of £70m in 2021-22.

The Merseyside club said there had been a "significant fall" in broadcasting revenue, while the impact of the coronavirus pandemic remained "significant".

Everton are also in the process of building their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, with capital costs of the scheme listed at £207m.

"Despite the substantial financial impact of several unexpected and unprecedented factors in recent seasons, the club remains in a secure financial position thanks to the continued support and commitment of our majority shareholder," said Toffees chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

Everton fans have regularly protested against Moshiri and the Everton board this season, leading to board members being advised not to attend matches at Goodison Park - which chairman Bill Kenwright says has been "painful".

Survival spending spree leads to Newcastle losses

Newcastle's losses are largely the result of spending money on transfers in January 2022 which helped them avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Their new owners, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) whose chair is Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, took over in October 2021 and financed the improvement in manager Eddie Howe's squad.

Signings included Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes for £35m, Burnley striker Chris Wood for £25m and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier for £12m.

Despite the losses, Newcastle's turnover has increased by £40m since the departure of ex-owner Mike Ashley, and commercial revenue has also climbed by £9m.

"The financial success of the club goes hand in hand with our performances on the pitch. We have come a long way in the past few months," Newcastle chief executive officer Darren Eales said.