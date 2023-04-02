Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

New Oxford United head coach Liam Manning believes his side is improving and says they are focused on "staying in games" and "picking up points"

Oxford United head coach Liam Manning says his side 'looked like a good team' in their goalless draw at play-off chasing Peterborough in League One.

It was the U's second draw in as many matches under Manning who replaced Karl Robinson after he was sacked at the end of February.

"It's a good point for us," the ex-MK Dons manager told BBC Radio Oxford.

"It was a team performance and we looked like a good team today."

Before Manning arrived in mid-March Oxford United had lost nine of their previous 10 matches and only managed one draw.

They sit 20th in League One, three points above the relegation zone.

But Manning believes his Oxford players showed they are improving against a tough Peterborough team: "There is still lots to do and build on, but we have lots of positives to take away from this game.

"Peterborough is a difficult place to come and when you look at this team's attacking qualities I can't imagine there are too many other teams that come here and keep a clean sheet like we have.

"Even the players said that we looked like a team today.

"There is no doubt about the ability we have in the group, we just need to stay connected and bring it all together."

'We have set a benchmark'

Oxford host league leaders Sheffield Wednesday at the Kassam Stadium on Friday.

The Owls are without a win in their past five league outings and when the two sides met in December it ended in a goalless draw.

"Where we are right now, it is about picking up points," Manning said.

"At the minute, being in the game, staying in the game, chasing clean sheets, and being more clinical at the top end of the pitch are the priorities.

"We have set a benchmark and it's now important that we don't drop below that level."