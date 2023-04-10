Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Alistair Johnston arrived at Celtic from Montreal in January

"From the moment I spoke to him I knew he'd do for me," says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou of right-back Alistair Johnston, who joined the club in January and has excelled for the Scottish Premiership leaders. (Glasgow Times - subscription required) external-link

Reo Hatate will miss Celtic's trip to face Kilmarnock on Sunday but will not be out long term. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former striker Charlie Nicholas criticises Rangers' focus, saying it should be on winning the Scottish Cup not complaining to the Scottish FA after Saturday's 3-2 defeat by Celtic. (Express) external-link

Brian Laudrup, once of Rangers, is impressed by Ibrox midfielder Nicolas Raskin but has misgivings about the performances of Todd Cantwell, Ryan Kent and Malik Tillman in Saturday's defeat by Celtic. (Mail via Record external-link )

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says Ibrox manager Michael Beale must adopt the same tactical approach against Celtic in this month's Scottish Cup semi-final. (Record) external-link

Former Hearts forward Ryan Stevenson believes the club should have appointed Gary Locke as interim manager rather than Steven Naismith. (Record) external-link

Hibernian "are due them one", says Joe Newell of Hearts before Saturday's Edinburgh derby. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Newell believes Hibs are facing Hearts at the perfect time. (Record) external-link

Steven Fletcher says "emotions just take over" as he describes celebrating a goal against former club Hibs on Sunday. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United are finally fit enough following "a mini pre-season" under new manager Jim Goodwin, says striker Steven Fletcher. (Courier - subscription required) external-link