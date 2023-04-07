Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest preview: Team news, prediction, head-to-head and stats

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara gesticulates
Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara suffered the recurrence of an ankle injury against Chelsea last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery will provide fitness updates on Boubacar Kamara, Matty Cash and Philippe Coutinho later on Friday.

Fit-again defender Diego Carlos awaits his first appearance since August.

Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt for Nottingham Forest after being substituted against Leeds on Tuesday because of injury.

Midfielders Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard have also been nursing injuries and will be assessed.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I've spoken a lot already this season about Nottingham Forest's poor away form, and this does not strike me as a game where they will change that or end their two-month wait for a win anywhere.

Aston Villa are absolutely flying at the moment under Unai Emery. I can see them creating plenty of chances and Ollie Watkins should make the most of any opportunities that come his way.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

Eleven of the 23 goals scored in the six most recent meetings between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have come in the opening 20 minutes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This is the 100th top-flight meeting. Aston Villa lead by 45 wins to Nottingham Forest's 30, with 24 draws.
  • Forest's only win in the past 15 league and cup meetings was 2-1 at home in the Championship in February 2017 (D7, L7).
  • Villa host Nottingham Forest for the first time since a 5-5 draw in the Championship in November 2018.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa are unbeaten in six league matches. A fourth straight win would equal their best run since returning to the top flight in 2019.
  • They are vying to register three consecutive Premier League home victories in a season for the first time since a streak of four from August to October 2007.
  • Their tally of 44 points after 29 matches is only one short of last season's final total.
  • Villa have earned 32 points since Unai Emery's first game in charge on 6 November - only Arsenal and Manchester City have fared better during that period.
  • The Villans have scored in all 16 league fixtures under the Spaniard, the longest current run of any team.
  • Ollie Watkins has scored in eight of his past 10 league appearances.

Nottingham Forest

  • Forest's eight-match winless league streak is currently the longest in the division (D3, L5).
  • They have lost four consecutive Premier League away games.
  • Steve Cooper's side have failed to win a league-high eight matches in which they opened the scoring, dropping 20 points (D4, L4).
  • Nottingham Forest have gone nine Premier League away fixtures without a win against sides from the Midlands since beating Coventry City 3-0 in August 1996, losing their last six in a row.
  • They have only scored five goals in 14 away league matches this season.
  • Emmanuel Dennis can equal the record for most defeats in a player's first 50 Premier League appearances: 37 by George McCartney of Sunderland and West Ham.
  • Dennis has scored in all three of his top-flight appearances against Aston Villa.
  • Renan Lodi celebrates his 25th birthday on Saturday.

My Aston Villa line-up

Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Nottingham Forest line-up

Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal29233370274372
2Man City28204471264564
3Newcastle281411346202653
4Man Utd2816574237553
5Tottenham29155953411250
6Brighton27137751341746
7Aston Villa29135113940-144
8Liverpool28127948331543
9Brentford29101364638843
10Fulham28116113939039
11Chelsea29109102930-139
12Crystal Palace2979132439-1530
13Leeds2978143849-1129
14Wolves2977152342-1928
15West Ham2876152639-1327
16Everton2969142341-1827
17Nottm Forest2969142452-2827
18Bournemouth2976162757-3027
19Leicester2974184051-1125
20Southampton2965182347-2423
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport