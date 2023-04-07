Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Ruben Neves begins a two-match ban for Wolves as a consequence of accumulating 10 yellow cards, while Jonny remains suspended.

Hugo Bueno returned from injury as a second-half substitute last weekend.

Chelsea caretaker manager Frank Lampard could recall midfielder Mason Mount, who hasn't played since 26 February.

Thiago Silva, Cesar Azpilicueta and Armando Broja were the only players absent for the midweek draw with Liverpool.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

What a strange decision by Chelsea to bring back Frank Lampard, who was sacked by the club in January 2021, as manager until the end of the season.

As I have said many times about some of the Blues' decisions in recent months, it feels like they are making it up as they go along.

Good luck to Frank, who had a difficult time at Everton before leaving at the start of this year. I actually thought he did pretty well in his first spell at Chelsea but it seems so odd to go back to him now.

What happens if they do well under him in the Champions League and in their remaining league games? In many ways, this has complicated things.

Who knows which way Lampard will go in terms of team selection in this games, or even what formation he will use?

Because of that, it's hard to make a prediction here, other than that I can't see there being many goals.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Joelah & Keke of Radio 1Xtra's Throwback Party

Rayan Aït-Nouri scored a 95th-minute winner for the visiting side

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

All three of Wolves' Premier League wins against Chelsea have been at Molineux. Frank Lampard played for the Blues in their 1-0 defeat in January 2011 and was manager for the 2-1 loss in December 2020.

Wolves are winless in four Premier League meetings since a 2-1 triumph at Molineux in December 2020 (D3, L1).

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have only managed one win and five points in their past seven league fixtures, in contrast to four victories and 13 points from their first seven games under Julen Lopetegui.

They have alternated between a defeat and a win in their 11 most recent home matches in all competitions, most recently suffering a 4-2 league defeat against Leeds.

The Black Country side have conceded 42 league goals in 2022-23, only one short of last season's final tally.

Wolves are vying to earn four successive Premier League home wins against sides starting the day above them in the table for the first time. Their current run consists of victories over West Ham, Liverpool and Spurs.

Their last 11 Premier League goals were scored by 11 different players, including two own goals.

Raul Jimenez has gone 21 Premier League appearances without a goal since scoring against Watford in March 2022.

Adama Traore is poised to become the fourth player to make 150 Premier League appearances for Wolves, emulating Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves and Conor Coady.

Chelsea

Frank Lampard's first managerial spell at the Blues lasted for 18 months. He guided them to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League and an FA Cup final defeat by Arsenal in his only full season in charge in 2019-20.

Lampard has lost 39 Premier League matches as a manager, two more than he has won.

Chelsea, currently 11th, have not finished in the bottom half of the table since 1995-96.

This is the first season since 1993-94 in which they have fewer than 40 points after 30 games.

The Blues have only won four of their past 20 Premier League fixtures (D8, L8).

Their most recent away game was a 3-1 league victory at Leicester City to end a 10-match winless away run in all competitions.

Chelsea have scored 29 goals in as many top-flight matches this season, only ever netting fewer at this stage of a campaign in 1921-22 and 1923-24.

They can go three successive league fixtures without scoring for the first time since a run of four in September 2007.

