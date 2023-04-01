Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emotions ran high after Celtic scored a late equaliser against Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premier League

Rangers coach Craig McPherson has apologised and says he "severely" let the club down for headbutting Celtic boss Fran Alonso.

McPherson approached Alonso after a dramatic 1-1 draw in the Scottish Women's Premier League on Monday.

The 52-year-old has been cited by the Scottish FA and says he will "accept in full" any punishment.

"I would like to offer a full and unreserved apology for my actions," McPherson said in a statement.

"I know I have severely let myself, our team, and the club down.

"I hold myself to the highest of standards and have never done anything like this before in a long coaching career, and I know I fell way short of those with my actions."

Celtic had rescued a point with the last kick of the match by Caitlin Hayes to remain second in the SWPL, eight points behind leaders Glasgow City.

As players and staff were shaking hands, McPherson butted Celtic boss Alonso from behind.

McPherson says he has apologised to Alonso after a "lengthy conversation" this week, and expressed regret "for any negativity my actions have brought in our attempts to grow the [women's] game".

He will face an Scottish FA hearing on 13 April.