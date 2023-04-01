Close menu
German Bundesliga
Bayern MunichBayern Munich4B DortmundBorussia Dortmund0

Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund

2023-04-01

Line-ups

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19Davies
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8Goretzka
  • 10Sané
  • 25Müller
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 17Mané
  • 22Cancelo
  • 23Blind
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic

B Dortmund

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Kobel
  • 17Wolf
  • 25Süle
  • 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forHummelsat 44'minutes
  • 26RyersonSubstituted forÖzcanat 45'minutes
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forMalenat 45'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23CanBooked at 12mins
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 11Reus
  • 9Haller

Substitutes

  • 6Özcan
  • 8Dahoud
  • 15Hummels
  • 18Moukoko
  • 20Modeste
  • 21Malen
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 33Meyer
  • 43Bynoe-Gittens
Referee:
Marco Fritz

Match Stats

Home TeamBayern MunichAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home13
Away4
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! FC Bayern München 4, Borussia Dortmund 0. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marius Wolf with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Sébastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund).

  6. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Donyell Malen replaces Julian Brandt.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Salih Özcan replaces Julian Ryerson.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, FC Bayern München 3, Borussia Dortmund 0.

  11. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Müller (FC Bayern München).

  13. Post update

    Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mats Hummels replaces Nico Schlotterbeck because of an injury.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eric Choupo-Moting.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eric Choupo-Moting (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leon Goretzka.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st April 2023

As It Stands

