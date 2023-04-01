Last updated on .From the section Football

Tommy Widdrington began his playing career at Southampton

King's Lynn Town say manager Tommy Widdrington has resigned "to take up an alternative post at another club".

The 51-year-old was appointed in 2021, succeeding Ian Culverhouse, and last summer signed a contract extension to run until next year.

The team are second in National League North - five points behind AFC Fylde - and won 1-0 at Chorley on Saturday.

In a post on Twitter, external-link King's Lynn said they had not received any approach about Widdrington from the other club.

"Nor has Tommy sought to reach an agreement that would allow us to waive the contractual position," the statement continued.

"We would not stand in the way of a manager (or player) who wished to progress to a higher level and has the opportunity to do so, but such matters need to be dealt with professionally and legally."

The club added that as Widdrington - the father of Strictly Come Dancing dancer Kai - had resigned with immediate effect, they would begin a search for a new manager.

He has previously had spells as manager of Salisbury City, Hemel Hempstead Town and Eastbourne Borough and two as caretaker boss of Bristol Rovers.