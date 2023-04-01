Last updated on .From the section Football

Bromley beat Wrexham in the 2022 FA Trophy final

Gateshead will face FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy Final after penalty drama in both Saturday's semi-finals.

The sides put their National League struggles behind them to set up a date at Wembley on 21 May.

The Heed let a 3-0 lead slip against Barnet and needed two saves from keeper James Montgomery to win a shootout.

It took a last-gasp equaliser for the Shaymen to force spot-kicks after a 1-1 draw at Altrincham, with keeper Sam Johnson making a vital save.

It will be a first Trophy final for Gateshead, while 2016 winners Halifax will be seeking to make it two wins from two.

Adam Campbell's early penalty plus Louis Storey and Greg Olley goals had Gateshead 3-0 up inside 37 minutes.

Harry Smith pulled one back before half-time and Harry Pritchard struck a penalty on 79 minutes and then equalised in the 11th of 12 minutes of stoppage time to send the tie to a shootout.

The hosts regrouped to win 4-1 with Montgomery saving two penalties, just as he did in their quarter-final shootout win over Farsley Celtic.

Milli Alli's stoppage-time equaliser ensured the Shaymen a shootout following a 1-1 draw at Altrincham, who had gone ahead just before the break through skipper Jordan Hulme.

Johnson was the Town hero with a save in the shootout as Halifax prevailed 3-2, having been 2-1 behind.