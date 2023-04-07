Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace will be without top scorer Wilfried Zaha, who has scored six league goals this season

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace will be without Wilfried Zaha, who sustained a groin injury during the win over Leicester.

Vicente Guaita is unavailable because of a calf strain, while Chris Richards and Nathan Ferguson are nearing a return but not yet ready.

Leeds have no new injury problems, with Max Wober, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas all still sidelined.

Wilfried Gnonto could feature after being an unused substitute in midweek on his return from an ankle injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Palace not only got a good result in Roy Hodgson's first game back in charge, they played really well too. The only downside from that win over Leicester is that they lost Wilfried Zaha for a few weeks with injury.

I am going with Leeds here, though, and I even think they will keep a clean sheet.

Leeds have taken seven points from the past nine available at Elland Road and the home crowd always helps but, more importantly, they have started scoring again too.

Prediction: 1-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have won their last six home league meetings with Crystal Palace, and their last seven in all competitions.

Palace's last win at Elland Road came in the Championship in 2006.

Crystal Palace are aiming to achieve a league double over Leeds for the first time since 1986.

Leeds United

Leeds have won three of their six Premier League games under Javier Gracia, as many as they had in their previous 22 this season.

They have amassed 20 of their 29 points this campaign at Elland Road.

Leeds had 21 shots in their midweek win over Nottingham Forest, their most in a Premier League match since January 2022.

They have lost five of their last six Premier League games played on a Sunday.

Leeds are winless in their last nine league fixtures against teams from London (D2, L7).

Javier Gracia is unbeaten in all three of his Premier League meetings against Crystal Palace and Roy Hodgson (W2, D1), all of which came when he was in charge of Watford.

Jack Harrison can become the first Leeds player to score in three successive Premier League home matches since Mark Viduka in 2004.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace ended a run of four straight league defeats with victory over Leicester last time out.

Palace have won a division-high 17 points from a losing position this season.

Five of the Eagles' seven league wins in this campaign have come in games when they trailed, including the reverse fixture versus Leeds.

Palace have scored just four second-half goals in the league this season, fewer than any other top-flight side.

They have failed to score a first-half goal in any of their 13 Premier League matches in 2023.

Roy Hodgson has lost five of his six Premier League matches against Leeds United (83%), his highest losing percentage against a team he's faced more than once in the top flight.

