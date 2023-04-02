Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Harrop, who has represented England at youth level, lifted the 2014 FA Cup and reached the 2014 Champions League semi-finals with Birmingham City

Tottenham Hotspur defender Kerys Harrop has broken the record for most Women's Super League appearances after she played her 178th game.

Harrop, 32, overtook Gilly Flaherty and Kate Longhurst on the list when Tottenham faced Everton on Saturday.

"She's a born winner," said Spurs interim manager Vicky Jepson.

West Ham's Longhurst, though, has the chance to equal the league's appearance record when West Ham play Liverpool on Sunday (17:00 BST).

Harrop made her WSL debut in 2011 for Birmingham City, where she played 135 league games.

In her nine years there, the former England Under-20 defender helped Birmingham to two second-placed league finishes and FA Cup success in 2012.

Harrop joined Spurs in 2020 and has since played 43 times in the competition.

"She's been a part of the history of the WSL from when it started and we had the Spring Series," added Jepson in the build-up to her side's match with Everton.

"She's got some stories that's for sure. She had to pay to play and now she is being paid to play, so what a journey that is.

"She will literally die for three points - she is so competitive. She turns up to win every time whether that's a possession-based practice or on matchday."