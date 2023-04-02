Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Miedema ruptured her ACL in a Champions League group-stage defeat to Lyon on 15 December

Arsenal and Netherlands forward Vivianne Miedema says she has "no hopes" of being fit for the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The 26-year-old had surgery in December after rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament in a Champions League group-stage match with Lyon.

The World Cup takes place in Australia and New Zealand from July.

Asked about her chances of recovering in time for the tournament Miedema told BBC Two: "No hopes."

"I'm going to miss the World Cup, which is hard," she added. "But I hope to be back ready for the start of next season. I need to be realistic.

"Recovery is going really well. It's slow but little steps."

England's Beth Mead, Miedema's partner and fellow Arsenal forward, is also recovering from a ruptured ACL, sustained in November.

Miedema indicated that Mead faced a struggle to recover in time to make Sarina Wiegman's World Cup squad.

"[Mead's] obviously a bit in front of me [recovery wise], but I think you heard what Sarina said last week; there needs to be a bit of a miracle for her to be fit for the World Cup," said Miedema at half-time during Arsenal's Women's Super League match with Manchester City.

"It's frustrating for me because I'm a month behind, so I see her doing a lot of things and I'm not there yet."