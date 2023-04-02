Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal's late victory over Manchester City kept their title hopes alive

Arsenal's title hopes looked dead and buried.

They trailed fellow challengers Manchester City at the break on Sunday and, after back-to-back weeks which included gruelling Champions League quarter-final ties against Bayern Munich, a comeback seemed impossible.

Losing to City would have left them six points behind in the race for top spot and, barring a miracle, a first crown since 2019 would have been out of reach.

"Arsenal lose today, they're out of the title race in my opinion," said former England goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis on BBC Two at half-time - and she echoed the narrative of many.

Yet somehow Arsenal were able to find a way back against a team unbeaten in 14 league matches - and leapfrog City into second place and three points behind leaders Manchester United.

Jonas Eidevall's side overcame their depleted energy reserves, levelling through Frida Maanum after a goalmouth scramble, and then grabbing the winner through Katie McCabe's piledriver.

Even Eidevall, whose side have already won the League Cup this season and face Wolfsburg in the Champions League semi-finals, was shocked by the turnaround.

"I told them that I am lost for words, how they have managed to overcome challenges in this period," he told BBC Two.

Khadija Shaw put City ahead with a fantastic early header, but other chances came and went.

Arsenal made sure to capitalise on their errors.

Former England and Brighton manager Hope Powell, speaking on BBC Two, described it as a "massive" win for the Gunners.

"Having played Champions League in midweek, the first half they looked really, really tired," she said. "Manchester City were very comfortable, cruising really.

"Then, in the second half, Arsenal came out with some energy and fire."

Eidevall rolled the dice after his side equalised, making a triple substitution and Arsenal responded with a second goal in the space of 12 minutes.

"A full turnaround, spearheaded by Leah Williamson and Frida Maanum," Brown-Finnis said of the second half.

"Scintillating second half from Arsenal and a fully-deserved win in the end."

Katie McCabe was an injury doubt after Wednesday's Champions League game against Bayern Munich but fought back to hit the winner

McCabe, an injury doubt before the game after appearing on crutches after their midweek victory over Bayern Munich, worked tirelessly on the wing before she produced a special winner.

"It's been a lot [this week]," said the Republic of Ireland international.

"Qualifying for the first semi-final in the Champions League was unbelievable, and then the quick turnaround to get fit. I had a fantastic medical team to help me.

"We didn't start the game as well as we wanted to, but the team showed their resilience to come back from a goal down to then win it in the end. It's a massive three points."

Boss Eidevall described her performance as "incredible" and added: "The journey that she did to be available to play this game - huge performance."

Gunners 'keep finding solutions'

Eidevall knows how important a win this is, especially against the calibre of opposition.

He told BBC Two: "I said to their manager [Gareth Taylor] before the game that we have played a lot of good teams this season, but no team has played as well as Manchester City did at the Academy Stadium when we played them in February.

"We know that they're not one of the teams that are there in the end [semi-finals] of the Champions League, but they are definitely a top European side.

"So I rate this win very highly, especially given the current circumstances."

Games against top-of-the-table Manchester United, as well as Chelsea, remain in Arsenal's final six fixtures.

The title has evaded them for the last three seasons, with rivals Chelsea successful in each of them.

The rest of the campaign will test their injury-hit squad to the maximum, with Arsenal also facing two tough ties against Wolfsburg after the international break.

"We want players to go away with their national teams and stay fit, and then come back and prepare for a massive end to the season," added McCabe. "It's going to be an exciting run-in."

Yet Eidevall remains confident his side have what it takes.

"We managed ourselves through [the busy period] really well; through injuries, through different situations and through refereeing, which at times has been horrendous against us," he said.

"We keep giving 100% - and keep finding solutions."