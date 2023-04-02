Genero Adran Premier: Champions Cardiff City win again
Last updated on .From the section Welsh
Champions Cardiff City maintained their unbeaten record in the Genero Adran Premier with a 2-0 win at neighbours Cardiff Met.
Eliza Collie scored twice in the second half for City, who have been refused a Tier 1 licence for next season.
They have 10 days to submit an appeal, as do Swansea City, who lost 2-1 at The New Saints.
Pontypridd secured top spot in the Adran Premier Plate Section courtesy of a 1-1 draw at Barry Town.
Barry, without a league win since October, went ahead through Sophie Norman, but Alison Witts levelled for Ponty with a quarter of an hour remaining to secure the point they needed.
Also in the bottom half, Aberystwyth Town secured a fourth successive league victory with a 3-0 home win over Abergavenny.
Abergavenny's relegation had already been confirmed after a Football Association of Wales appeals panel dismissed an appeal against a six-point deduction.