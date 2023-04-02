Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emily Whelan (right) scored Glasgow City's opener against Hearts

Glasgow City maintain their eight-point lead at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after overcoming a stubborn Heart of Midlothian 2-0.

Celtic defeated Partick Thistle by two goals in the early afternoon kick-off, while Rangers had enough to see off Hibernian by the same margin.

Spartans came from behind to defeat Aberdeen 2-1, with Hamilton Academical also picking up three points after beating bottom side Glasgow Women 2-0, while Dundee United and Motherwell drew 1-1.

City did not have it all their own way against Hearts, with Eva Olid's side keeping the leaders' goal-scoring machine out until the 43rd minute.

Emily Whelan showed her striker's instinct when pouncing on a failed clearance before full-back Amy Muir ensured the win with a stunning strike from distance for Leanne Ross' side.

Second-top Celtic outplayed Thistle but struggled to display their clinical, cutting-edge.

Midfielder Amy Gallacher curled home on the end of a delightful, threaded pass from Jacynta before Thistle defender Rosie Slater scored an unfortunate own-goal after turning in Shen Menglu's dangerous cross.

Rangers, who remain a point further back, were comfortable against Hibs, with striker Kirsty Howat's looping header breaking the deadlock.

Scotland midfielder Sam Kerr powered home the second after a clever turn inside the penalty box to seal victory for Malky Thomson's side.

Motherwell stay top of the bottom half two weeks into the league split, but they were held at home, with forward Danni McGinley's stroked finish securing a point for United after Tiree Burchill, the midfielder on loan from Celtic, gave the hosts a half-time lead.

Spartans narrowed the gap on the Lanarkshire side but had to fight back after midfielder Eilidh Shore fired hosts Aberdeen into the lead inside the opening minute.

Amelie Birse's first Spartans goal and fellow forward Caley Gibb's low drive completed the comeback for Debbi McCulloch's visitors.

On-loan Rangers defender Eilidh Austin opened the scoring for Gary Doctor's Hamilton, with Chloe Muir adding the gloss with a second, as Accies stretched their advantage over bottom-placed Glasgow to 16 points.