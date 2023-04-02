Bolton will be hoping to return to Wembley next month for the League One play-off final

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says there is a "real connection" between the club and fans after their Papa Johns Trophy triumph over Plymouth.

As recently as 2019 the former Premier League side were close to liquidation, until a takeover was finally completed.

The Trotters thrashed League One promotion rivals Plymouth at Wembley on Sunday for a first trophy since 1997.

"When I first came here the club was completely broken, we needed a full reset from top to bottom," Evatt said.

"There was a disconnect between fanbase, town and the football club, and every club is the heartbeat of every community - when the club's doing well the rest of the community thrives.

"There's been a real connection again, there's a trust, belief and honesty about us, and the fans have really bought into it - I'm so proud of the football club."

Bolton scored twice in each half to blow away Plymouth, who are three places and 16 points above them in the third tier, in front of the biggest football attendance in Europe this weekend of 79,389.

With Wanderers in the top six on goal difference and hoping to return to the national stadium next month for the League One play-off final, it is a far cry from when the club were within days from being expelled from the English Football League and going out of business.

"I'm so proud that we managed to do it for the fans, because they've been through so much the last few years - they almost lost their football club," Evatt added.

"There's a phrase we use a lot around the club - life and football is a rollercoaster, but if you're going to be on the rollercoaster then the best you can do is sit at the front."

'Owners deserve days like this'

Former Blackpool and Chesterfield defender Evatt, who took charge at Bolton in July 2020, also paid tribute to the Trotters' owners after their Wembley victory.

He embraced chairman Sharon Brittan before lifting the trophy.

"I just said she should be really proud of what she's achieved, and the rest of the ownership group," said Evatt.

"They took this club on when it almost ceased to exist - they've rebuilt it from top to bottom - they've acted with such dignity, professionalism and honesty, not just in the football department but throughout the community and the town.

"When so much hard work goes into rebuilding a football club that was completely broken you deserve days like this, and she certainly deserves days like this, as do the rest of the ownership group - they've been absolutely brilliant."