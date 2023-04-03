Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers' Chelsea Cornet has received her first international call-up as three are drafted into Pedro Martinez-Losa's Scotland squad.

The 24-year-old midfielder was capped at Under-19 level but joins the senior squad for the first time.

London City Lionesses' Jamie-Lee Napier and Celtic defender Lisa Robertson have also been called up for the friendlies with Australia and Costa Rica.

Christy Grimshaw, Christie Murray and Erin Cuthbert drop out.

The Scots, who failed to reach this year's World Cup, take on Australia at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in London on Friday, before hosting Costa Rica at Hampden on Tuesday.