Scottish FA president Rod Petrie misses out in Uefa executive committee vote

Rod Petrie at Easter Road
Ros Petrie spent 15 years as Hibernian chairman

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has missed out on winning a place on Uefa's executive committee while receiving the least number of votes.

Eleven hopefuls were bidding to make it on to the European governing body's supreme panel.

However, after a ballot at Uefa's congress in Lisbon on Wednesday, former Hibernian chairman Petrie received just 15 votes.

Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected as president for another four years.

Seven out of the 11 candidates were voted on to the executive committee.

