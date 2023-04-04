Scottish FA president Rod Petrie misses out in Uefa executive committee vote
Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has missed out on winning a place on Uefa's executive committee while receiving the least number of votes.
Eleven hopefuls were bidding to make it on to the European governing body's supreme panel.
However, after a ballot at Uefa's congress in Lisbon on Wednesday, former Hibernian chairman Petrie received just 15 votes.
Aleksander Ceferin was re-elected as president for another four years.
Seven out of the 11 candidates were voted on to the executive committee.